The creatives behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign ad promote global progressive solidarity

The rising tide of fascism cannot be defeated through liberal reformism. We will win the battle for our lives, our dignity, and our planet by coming together as working people to form a global movement — a new popular front — to end capitalism once and for all. pic.twitter.com/SQd3w9uJFM — Means of Production (@means_tv) December 1, 2018

The spot uses powerful language over visuals of a world seemingly crumbling around us. “Nothing less than the future of humanity is at stake,” says the voiceover, over an electro-doom, John Carpenter-style soundtrack. After going down the depressing laundry list of economic inequality, rising authoritarianism, climate crisis, war, racism, and fascism, among others, it shifts to the new organization’s purpose.

“The time has come to form our own common front in the fight for global peace and prosperity. This movement will bring people together across the left to think about the world we want to live in and how we make it a reality. A grassroots movement mobilizing working people behind a shared vision of democracy, sustainability, and solidarity. We will no longer reformism. We will reach out to communities in every corner of the world, and build shared power and solidarity. In every country, there are people fighting for progress. And we are so much stronger together. It is time for progressives of the world to unite. Let us begin today, building a better tomorrow.”

Read more about Means of Production here.