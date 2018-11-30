How Apple could easily fix the iPhone’s “cyber flashing” problem

Apple has a number of options for fixing a widely reported “cyber flashing” problem that is enabled by the AirDrop feature on the iPhone.

To cite Urban Dictionary’s definition, cyber flashing is the digital equivalent of old-fashioned trenchcoat-style flashing. It happens when some rando detects another iPhone user within 30 feet who has set their AirDrop settings to “Everyone,” then sends them a lewd picture. A notification pops up on the receiver’s phone, and they can accept or reject it. The problem is that they also see a preview image that’s big enough to get the point across of a lewd picture or a threatening statement.

Cyber flashing has become a thing on major metro subway systems. Media reports of the problem began showing up in 2015, but we’ve heard about cases of AirDrop abuse for years. The feature became available on the iPhone in 2011. New York City is now proposing a law that would severely punish people sending lewd pictures to strangers, the New York Times reported today. Here’s my favorite part:

“In the old days, you had to have a long trench coat and good running shoes,” said Councilman Joseph Borelli, a Republican from Staten Island who is co-sponsoring the anti-flashing bill. “Technology has made it significantly easier to be a creep.”

Apple could, if it wanted to, easily fix this problem. Here’s how:

iPhone users can only get cyber flashed by a stranger if they have actively switched their AirDrop settings from “Contacts Only” to “Everyone.” (To check and/or change your Settings you can either go to General > AirDrop or simply look in Control Center and press down on the networking section with bluetooth and cellular to view or change AirDrop settings.)

From Apple’s perspective, the easiest fix is to just remove the preview image from AirDrop notifications for users being asked to receive content from anyone not in their contacts list.

Or it could just remove the “Everyone” setting completely. The setting seems wildly inconsistent with Apple’s almost-obsessive emphasis on privacy. I asked Apple why people switch their setting to “Everyone” but got no reply. I suspect the setting was meant for people who want to be able to quickly send a media file or resume to someone they meet at a party or networking event. (I don’t know anyone who’s actually done that, but who knows.) With the “Everyone” setting removed, the receiver would have to add the sender to their contacts before anything was exchanged.