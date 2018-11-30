Anchorage earthquake: Photos and videos show street damage, trembling structures

Social media was flooded today with images of a violent earthquake that rocked parts of Alaska, damaging buildings and sparking a tsunami warning for Cook Inlet and the Kenai Peninsula. The preliminary 7.0 quake occurred about 10 miles northeast of Anchorage, the National Weather Service said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths, but there appears to be plenty of damage, including at the newsroom of local CBS affiliate KTVA. Some users also posted images of broken streets and videos of trembling buildings.

According to CNN’s Brian Stelter, the earthquake knocked all local Anchorage TV stations off the airwaves Friday morning.

Below are some of the stunning images circulating on Twitter:

7.2 earthquake here in Anchorage, Alaska. This is a video my dad took from the Minnesota exit ramp from international. ???????? pic.twitter.com/1yOGj3yz9q — sarah m (@sarahh_mars) November 30, 2018 This is what happened on the 6th floor of the Nesbett Courthouse during the Anchorage #earthquake. Both attorneys jumped under their desks. Evacuated the building after the shaking stopped. pic.twitter.com/dqHGPCv6XO — Heather Hintze (@HeatherHintze) November 30, 2018

Here it is zoomed in. Thank god these pol are ok!!! #Anchorage pic.twitter.com/dqmy6kx7nb — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) November 30, 2018

An estimated 7.0 earthquake just shook Anchorage, Alaska moments ago. https://t.co/GiQ8i2xlii — Brian Smith WTVC (@StormTrackBrian) November 30, 2018

From family friend in Anchorage: Vine Road between KGB and Parks Highway. #AlaskaEarthquake pic.twitter.com/TuCvwgBT64 — Zach Bruick (@ZachBruick) November 30, 2018

Fri Nov 30 18:31:17 UTC 2018 event picture pic.twitter.com/eJlW5LcR6h — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) November 30, 2018

This story is still developing…