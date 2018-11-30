advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • 1:58 pm

Anchorage earthquake: Photos and videos show street damage, trembling structures

Anchorage earthquake: Photos and videos show street damage, trembling structures
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Social media was flooded today with images of a violent earthquake that rocked parts of Alaska, damaging buildings and sparking a tsunami warning for Cook Inlet and the Kenai Peninsula. The preliminary 7.0 quake occurred about 10 miles northeast of Anchorage, the National Weather Service said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths, but there appears to be plenty of damage, including at the newsroom of local CBS affiliate KTVA. Some users also posted images of broken streets and videos of trembling buildings.

According to CNN’s Brian Stelter, the earthquake knocked all local Anchorage TV stations off the airwaves Friday morning.

Below are some of the stunning images circulating on Twitter:

This story is still developing…

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life