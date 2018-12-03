A new kind of capitalism needs a new generation of inspired–and inspiring–leaders

Around 500 years in, capitalism is challenged. Undoubtedly the most powerful force to have shaped the world we live in, it is also the cause of an unprecedented climate crisis, extreme wealth inequality, and general discontent. Even the Economist, in a recent editorial , acknowledged, “The sense of a system rigged to benefit the owners of capital at the expense of workers is profound. In 2016 a survey found that more than half of young Americans no longer support capitalism. This loss of faith is dangerous, but is also warranted.”

Yet too often companies still look for answers from the old sources that helped architect this state of affairs: business schools teaching late-20th century orthodoxy, shareholder value-oriented CEOs and boards, repressive pyramidal management structures, “master of the universe” consulting firms, ad agencies creating new veneers, and, lately, enterprise software designed to enhance efficiency. In an example of the old reflexes, the Economist’s answer to this generational challenge is: more competition. Given today’s extreme consolidation of power, that may not be wrong, but it misses the need for a new animating force. From our research and experience working inside both challenged and leading companies, the old answers miss one crucial source: the power of inspired leaders.

The characteristics celebrated in business leaders are most commonly the inputs of creativity and innovation, or the outputs of power and wealth. These celebrations provide guidance for people in business. And yet this guidance system has brought us to the current global crises (climate, inequality, distrust), and internal crises. Research my firm, Enso, a creative impact agency, has conducted revealed only 14% of Americans strongly agree that the values of their employer match their own, and Gallup recently found that 85% of workers are “disengaged” in their work. From a wealth-and-power leadership agenda, you get a downward spiral: disengaged teams and disaffected customers and stakeholders, leading to even greater internal challenges.

By contrast, inspired leaders operate from an intrinsic motivation based on something they want to see in the world. When tapping into this authentic, inner motivation, leaders are naturally more decisive and persuasive. They often, although not always, operate from a positive intention for people or the world. Teams are emboldened and energized by a larger vision, which leads to clearer, bolder expressions of the company in the world and broader customer and stakeholder conviction–an upward spiral of engagement.

Inspired leaders can create forward momentum for their organizations much more efficiently–in both societal and financial impact. These organizations contribute more to the world than they extract; we think of this as generative capitalism, distinct from the extractive capitalism that results from leaders with a wealth and power orientation. Generative capitalism contributes new value to the world; extractive capitalism reallocates existing value.

What do these inspired leaders look like? There are famous examples like Paul Polman, Unilever’s CEO and champion of the company’s Sustainable Living Plan–a combined business and social impact agenda. Or John Mackey, founder of Whole Foods, who saw his own inspiration echoed by customers, employees, and suppliers eight months after opening when they all collaborated to help the store reopen after a devastating flood. Or Rose Marcario, CEO of Patagonia, whose inspiration channeled through a meditation led to the company suing the federal government to preserve national lands. Marcario epitomizes what inspired leaders sound like: “My whole self is here. My values, my passion, my sense of urgency.” During her tenure, profits have tripled.

This month, Toms CEO, Blake Mycoskie, gave a vivid example of the speed and impact that inspired leaders can instill in their teams. After hearing about the Thousand Oaks mass shooting, Mycoskie resolved for Toms to do something; 12 days later he announced a new initiative with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show: End Gun Violence Together. In those 12 days, his inspiration led to conviction from employees, investors, partners, and new nonprofit collaborators. It also led to 500,000 people joining the brand’s mission in the first five days.