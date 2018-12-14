Beautycounter CEO Gregg Renfrew survives on organic almonds and Katy Perry

Gregg Renfrew launched her clean beauty company, Beautycounter, in 2013 after watching Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth and learning about the toxic chemicals in her makeup bag. Beautycounter is a certified B Corporation, with a commitment to using people- and planet-safe ingredients, and being transparent about what’s in their makeup and skincare products. As the company’s clout has grown, Beautycounter has gone political , lobbying for the Personal Care Products Safety Act (PCPSA), a bill that would introduce stricter regulations for beauty products. Renfrew says she prefers to think of Beautycounter as “a movement rather than a beauty brand,” a perspective that’s won the brand plenty of fans, including Gwyneth Paltrow.

Here, Renfrew reveals her tips and tools for getting the most out of every day.

What’s a product that you are currently in love with?

Simply Straws BPA-free glass straws. We have to skip plastic straws. I love this alternative, and have been using them in my home and office for the past couple years. Straws are considered single-use plastic, so they almost never get recycled. They end up in our oceans and are one of the top polluters of our beaches, not to mention harmful to animals. Next time you go to your local coffee shop or restaurant, tell them you want to skip the straw!

What have you splurged on recently?

The towel warmer in my bathroom.

What service or tool can you not live without?