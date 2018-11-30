Top 5 Ads of the Week: Santa’s limits, Payless goes luxury

‘Tis the season for schmaltzy, feel-good, holiday-themed advertising, a time in which we’ll be seeing the jolly old elf in all kinds of commercially viable situations, but none–NONE–will punch you in the gut like this one. The newest PSA from the International Red Cross manages to simultaneously dunk on all the superficial BS surrounding the holiday season, while reinforcing its actual core themes of kindness, empathy, and generosity. This is not your Coca-Cola Santa. Onward!

International Red Cross “The One Gift Santa Can’t Deliver”

What: A holiday PSA from the Red Cross.

Who: International Red Cross, adam&eveDDB

Why we care: Forget jingle bells and roasting chestnuts on an open fire for a few minutes, and remember the importance and impact of empathy and a sense of responsibility to our fellow humans.

Payless Shoes “The Payless Experiment”

What: A fantastic, embarrassing, brilliant, on-brand stunt from Payless Shoes.

Who: Payless Shoes, DCX Growth Accelerator

Why we care: The social experiment marketing trick is as old as time itself (or at least, 2007). Presenting something cheap as something luxurious to illustrate that there’s no need to spend so much money on such things. It’s become a reliable trope that boasts multiple SNL spoofs (Oh that sweet, sweet BK Joe). This time it’s shoes, and Payless set up a fake luxury shoe store in L.A. called… wait for it… Palessi. So far the joke has racked up reams of earned media across CNN, USA Today, and more.