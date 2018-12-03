These are the perfect holiday cards for Brutalism fans

And now, there are Brutalist Christmas cards, perfect for architects and Brutalism lovers this holiday season.

The cards feature photographs by photographer Nick Miners of three buildings in London, including the Barbican arts center, which was designed by Chamberlin, Powell & Bon; Glenkerry House; an apartment building designed by Brutalist architect Ernő Goldfinger; and Welbeck Street Car Park, designed by Michael Blampied and Partners. Artist Emma Ayres gave them a holiday twist by adding snow to their rooftops and sprinkling snowflakes across the backdrops. Miner and Ayres are the cofounders of the U.K.-based creative agency Infromthestorm.

Brutalism’s resurgence is still something of a cult phenomenon, but some believe it could experience the same kind of popularity that mid-century modernism has in recent years. So if you want to be ahead of the curve, these Brutalist cards might be perfect for this season. Because nothing says holiday cheer like a big chunk of concrete.

A set of six cards is $15, available for purchase here.