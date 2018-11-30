Daredevil fans are fighting back after Netflix canceled the series

The show that started Netflix’s love affair with the Marvelvers is getting the boot.
Daredevil, which recently launched its third season, has been canceled by Netflix, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed, which means it will join Iron Fist and Luke Cage in their exodus from the streaming service. The move comes as Marvel’s parent company, the Walt Disney Company, is preparing to unveil its own streaming service, called Disney+.
While possibly no one outside of the cast and crew will miss Iron Fist, Daredevil fans aren’t taking the news lying down. They have kicked off a campaign to save the show–a rescue effort that ideally would not require fans to sign up for Disney+, where the series could conceivably end up.
The fans have launched a Twitter account and website, RenewDaredevil.com, with an impassioned call to action: Tweet, blog, or otherwise post your feelings about the need to #RenewDaredevil beginning on November 30, and continuing every Friday, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. ET. The hope is that the movement will become a trending topic that Netflix and Marvel execs simply can’t ignore (like a Matt Murdoch fist to the face!), a movement so massive that they have no choice but to renew the series.
It has worked before. After a fan outcry, Timeless was renewed by NBC three days after being canceled. ABC’s Nashville moved over to CMT after a fan campaign, and after Fox canceled Brooklyn Nine Nine, NBC picked it up after high-profile fans like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Hamill, and Guillermo del Toro weighed in. Even one of the most beloved TV shows ever–Friday Night Lights–was saved after fans bombarded NBC with light bulbs (get it?). NBC ultimately made a deal with DirecTV and the show continued for three more seasons, including the season that helped make Michael B. Jordan the mega-star he is today.
While the Disney-Netflix rivalry makes the Daredevil situation a bit more complicated, a little extra fan engagement never hurts. We reached out to Netflix for comment and will update if we hear back.
Netflix sent along a statement and, well, it doesn’t sound good for Daredevil fans:
“Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix. We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note. We’re thankful to our partners at Marvel, showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”
One more day until we make our first big push for #RenewDaredevil and the biggest question is: what time do I post? No worries, we have you covered! First up: North American fans! If you're still not sure, convert your own time zone at: https://t.co/Y7zrrAlWQR. pic.twitter.com/k9wBqHTWj0
— #RenewDaredevil (@RenewDaredevil) November 29, 2018