Daredevil fans are fighting back after Netflix canceled the series

Daredevil, which recently launched its third season, has been canceled by Netflix, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed, which means it will join Iron Fist and Luke Cage in their exodus from the streaming service. The move comes as Marvel’s parent company, the Walt Disney Company, is preparing to unveil its own streaming service, called Disney+.

While possibly no one outside of the cast and crew will miss Iron Fist, Daredevil fans aren’t taking the news lying down. They have kicked off a campaign to save the show–a rescue effort that ideally would not require fans to sign up for Disney+, where the series could conceivably end up.

The fans have launched a Twitter account and website, RenewDaredevil.com, with an impassioned call to action: Tweet, blog, or otherwise post your feelings about the need to #RenewDaredevil beginning on November 30, and continuing every Friday, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. ET. The hope is that the movement will become a trending topic that Netflix and Marvel execs simply can’t ignore (like a Matt Murdoch fist to the face!), a movement so massive that they have no choice but to renew the series.

It has worked before. After a fan outcry, Timeless was renewed by NBC three days after being canceled. ABC’s Nashville moved over to CMT after a fan campaign, and after Fox canceled Brooklyn Nine Nine, NBC picked it up after high-profile fans like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Hamill, and Guillermo del Toro weighed in. Even one of the most beloved TV shows ever–Friday Night Lights–was saved after fans bombarded NBC with light bulbs (get it?). NBC ultimately made a deal with DirecTV and the show continued for three more seasons, including the season that helped make Michael B. Jordan the mega-star he is today.

While the Disney-Netflix rivalry makes the Daredevil situation a bit more complicated, a little extra fan engagement never hurts. We reached out to Netflix for comment and will update if we hear back.

Netflix sent along a statement and, well, it doesn’t sound good for Daredevil fans: