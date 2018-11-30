Amazon’s Alexa is getting Apple Music just in time to play some Christmas tunes

Amazon says it’s adding Apple Music support to the Echo and other Alexa devices the week of December 17. Subscribers to Apple’s $10/month service will be able to access all of its 50 million songs on demand, along with the Beats 1 global live stream.

This is the second new music service Amazon has announced for Alexa since opening up a Music Skill API in September, with Tidal also planning to support Amazon’s smart speakers this year.

More importantly, this is a major expansion for Apple Music, which until now has required a HomePod for playing music hands-free on smart speakers. Apple has brought its music service to some third-party platforms already, including Sonos speakers, Android phones, and Windows devices (via iTunes), but with more than 50 million Echo speakers reportedly in the wild, Alexa support will make Apple Music much more accessible.

Now, any bets on whether Apple will work with Google Home anytime soon?