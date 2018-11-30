Facebook and Google are still breaking campaign laws, says Washington State

Digital platforms like Facebook and Google must know when they’ve sold political ads aimed at influencing elections and make that information available to the public, regulators in Washington State said on Thursday, effectively rejecting claims by the companies that the requirement was too burdensome.

In a unanimous vote, the state’s three-member Public Disclosure Commission reaffirmed a “final rule” on political ad disclosure that requires commercial advertisers to disclose a set of details about each political ad they run. Those details include the name and address of the ad’s purchaser, the ad’s cost, and the total number of impressions that an ad received as well as demographic information about the audiences an ad reached.

Representatives for Google and Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A lobbyist for the Internet Association, an industry group that represents Facebook, Twitter, Google, and other large tech companies, said the new ruling was “disappointing.”

“Campaigns should be required to disclose the political nature of an advertisement,” the lobbyist, Rose Feliciano, told The Stranger.

Campaigns are already required to make those disclosures, but Washington State law also requires commercial advertisers to provide information independently.

In June, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson also sued Facebook and Google for violating state campaign finance laws over its disclosure of ads, following the companies’ failure to provide details on ads to The Stranger and others. The case is ongoing.

Catching all political ads “technologically impossible”

Google, Twitter, and Facebook have all tried to increase the transparency of their political ads amid fallout over Russia’s use of their platforms to target U.S. voters ahead of the 2016 election, in the hopes of heading off possible new federal rules. But Washington State says the companies’ efforts have so far failed to meet its standards.