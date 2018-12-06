Business-app automation kingpin Zapier has its eye on consumers

Seven years ago, Wade Foster, Bryan Helmig, and Mike Knoop had a hunch that people would want to make the apps they used work together in unforeseen ways. So the duo spent their nights and weekends building the first version of Zapier , a tool for making connections between apps and automating tasks.

Now, Zapier’s automation service is growing faster than ever with 3 million registered users, up from 2 million in January and one million in May 2016. Annual recurring revenue has also grown by nearly 50% since January, from $35 million to $50 million. The company, which is mostly self-funded and has been profitable since 2014, also recently hired its 200th employee; all of them work remotely.

Rather than declaring mission accomplished, Zapier is now preparing for a future in which automation is more mainstream. The company’s plans include smarter recommendations on what to automate, better educational tools for users, and possibly even new software beyond the core automation product. The hope, Foster says, is that Zapier will find its way onto job skill requirements in the same way that Office and Google’s G Suite have.

“50 years ago, people were employed inside of companies as typists, but now everybody is a typewriter,” he says. “I think today, we’re starting to see a little bit of that, where folks inside of companies are being the first to bring automation into the workplace, but eventually this is going to be a skillset that all of us are required to have.”

Building connections

Zapier’s core product allows users to automate tasks that involve one or more online services. You might, for instance, have Zapier send you a direct message in Slack when someone fills out a Google Form, use an Excel spreadsheet to auto-update mailing lists, or save new sales receipts from Stripe into QuickBooks.

While Zapier isn’t the only automation service of this nature, it’s arguably the most successful. The service is free to try, but unpaid users can only create five automation recipes, or “Zaps,” and can only run them 100 times per month. Paid plans, which have fewer restrictions and allow more advanced automation, start at $20 per month. This approach, along with just a $1.2 million funding round in 2012, allowed Zapier to become profitable four years ago.

By comparison, IFTTT has raised over $60 million in venture funding for a more consumer-oriented automation service, and has spent years trying to build a business model around it. Stringify raised $6.3 million before it was quietly bought by Comcast last year for an undisclosed sum. Microsoft’s Flow is probably the closest to Zapier in terms of its business focus, but it only works with 222 services, versus more than 1,300 for Zapier.