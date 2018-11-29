advertisement
Hooking them young? “Amazon Teen” is targeting kids on Snapchat

[Photo: Ben Weber/Unsplash]
By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

Because it’s apparently not enough to have parents ordering cereal and watching The Man In The High Castle on Amazon Prime, the retail behemoth has been marketing a new-ish service called Amazon Teen to encourage youngsters to make their own purchases through their parents’ Prime accounts. In a comprehensive Twitter thread, Atlantic writer Taylor Lorenz breaks down how Amazon has been using Snapchat to target teens with a gaggle of teen-related tropes.

The Amazon Teen homepage says the service–which lets teens and parents keep their purchases separate–is only available for kids between 13 and 17, which brings up the potential regulatory minefield of advertising to children. The U.K.’s Advertising Standards Authority, for example, considers anyone under 16 a child and has strict rules regarding how companies can market to them.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment about its Snapchat campaign.

