Secrets of people who don’t get stressed during the holidays

Their house is decorated the day after Thanksgiving, cards sent weeks in advance, presents bought and wrapped with plenty of time to spare. And the most astonishing part is that they don’t even seem frazzled! How do they do it?

If you’re wondering the secrets of people who don’t feel overwhelmed during the holiday rush, you’ve come to the right source. As a time management coach for the past 10 years, I’ve coached many people on how to reduce stress around the sometimes not so wonderful time of the year so it’s more of a joy to them and those around them.

Here are some of my best tips.

Secret #1: Decide on Expectations

Each year, intentionally decide on your expectations for this holiday season. Those can include everything from if you’ll travel to how much you’ll decorate to whom you’ll send presents to what you’ll cook—or not cook.

It’s important to put everything on the table so that you can make choices that preserve your sanity. If you have a major launch at work or a big life change like moving residences around the holidays, you can decide in advance to cut back. If you have less going on, you may want to do something extra like hosting a party. Traditions are lovely but not everything has to happen every year. A decision to not do something at all can save you hours of time and greatly reduce pressure.

Secret #2: Start Early

You don’t have to have all of your presents bought by Thanksgiving. But starting early when it comes to holiday plans can have enormous benefits. I recommend getting serious about what needs to be accomplished by the week after Thanksgiving at the latest. If you have a complex holiday schedule, start planning by the beginning of November. Make a list of any relevant tasks such as presents to buy, cards to send, activities to plan, or other miscellaneous activities like wrapping gifts or stringing lights. Then block in time to get these activities done. For example, I start making notes in my calendar to move ahead on these tasks on the evenings and weekends by the end of November.

Also if you’ll be spending some significant time out of the office, start planning for that by the beginning of December.