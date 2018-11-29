Sundance 2019 is all about diversity, immigrants, and comedians getting serious

Unlike the 2018 iteration, however, which was distinguished by a flurry of Trump-adjacent projects, next year’s Sundance appears notable for its diversity in front of and behind the camera, a wealth of projects focused on immigration and refugee stories, and comedians genre-hopping out of comedy.

Long before projects like Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians proved how profitable diverse filmmakers and majority non-white casts could be, there’s been a rising demand for better onscreen representation and more stories that don’t center around white people. If Sundance is any indication, 2019 could finally be the year it all comes to fruition. This lineup is the least concerned with white, straight maleness that I have ever seen. (As Variety reports, 45 of the 112 features accepted to Sundance were directed by one or more women, 40 were directed by a filmmaker of color, and 15 by people who identify as LGBTQIA.)

If there’s a topical recurring theme at the festival, though, it’s immigrant stories (and the tales of those attempting to flee their home countries.) Whether it’s Poland’s Dolce Fine Giornata, which is about a Tuscan woman’s relationship with an immigrant during a time of terrorism; Midnight Traveler, a documentary about an Afghan man and his family seeking asylum; or The Infiltrators, a film about undocumented American “Dreamers” detained by border patrol, humanizing portraits of immigrants are in abundance this year.

Finally, performers who are known for comedic roles are taking on serious roles this year. Zach Galifianakis and Jenny Slate have both appeared in dramas before, so their collaboration, The Sunlit Nation, which is about an unlikely relationship in the Arctic Circle, is not terribly surprising. However, comedians who are newer to the scene–Awkwafina and Pete Davidson–are also showing up in dramas, like The Farewell and Big Time Adolescence respectively. (Awkwafina actually has two dramatic roles in contention this year.)

Have a look below at the 25 films at this year’s Sundance Festival that we’re most excited about, with cast information and loglines culled from Variety’s comprehensive roundup: