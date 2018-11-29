Okay, who is watching porn at Starbucks?

Thanks to customers with apparently dirty habits, Starbucks has to start filtering pornography from the free public Wi-Fi in its U.S. stores, the company told the Verge .

Aside from the obvious question of who watches porn in a Starbucks (is it the same people who like their juniper lattes?), the other question is: Seriously, who the hell is watching porn in a Starbucks?!

While watching porn in a Starbucks has always been forbidden, the company didn’t have the technological means to enforce the ban until now. “We have identified a solution to prevent this content from being viewed within our stores and we will begin introducing it to our US locations in 2019,” the company told the Verge in an emailed statement.

The move comes after an anti-porn activist group called Enough is Enough targeted the company as part of its ongoing Porn Free WiFi campaign. Earlier this week, the group pointed out that Starbucks “cares more about providing paper straws to protect the environment than protecting kids and patrons on its public WiFi.” Starbucks had promised to begin filtering porn back in 2016 but didn’t execute the plan until now.