Still have vacation days left? 3 ways to use your time off for a good cause

Despite the well-documented benefits of vacation , it’s no secret that Americans aren’t great at taking their paid time off (PTO). A new study from travel booking website Priceline found that a quarter of Americans still have more than nine vacation days left on the table through the end of 2018. Only 39% of women say they use all their paid time off, compared to half of men.

And even when they do use their time, nearly 1 in 3 have regrets about how they did so in 2018. Fifty-nine percent plan to use more time off next year than they did this year. And 65% plan to take a vacation in 2019 based on a personal passion.

Those aspirations may be fueled, in part, by New Year’s resolution season, says Liz Dente, Priceline’s chief people officer. And while some people may take at least a portion of those leftover days during the holidays, the financial toll of this time of year makes some reluctant to do so. But shifting how we think of “vacation” and the “right” way to use PTO, along with some planning, can help Americans both take the time to which they’re entitled and meet their goals of planning passion-related trips.

“It’s paid time off. It’s not necessarily ‘vacation.’ You don’t necessarily need to book a trip to Italy,” Dente says. Instead, the time can be used in a variety of ways that fulfill and enrich you.

Develop yourself

In 2017, Koesmanto Bong, currently an engineering manager at San Francisco-based Heroku, a cloud application platform, had lost his job and was unemployed and “getting rejected left and right” for more than seven months. He started meditating as a way to calm himself and, this year, took time off to go to This Epic Life’s retreat for three days in Encinitas, California. His wife, who had seen how much a daily meditation practice calmed and grounded him, encouraged him to go.

The retreat, part meditation, part personal development, helped him determine the five “non-negotiables” through which his decisions should be made, he says. Working remotely from his Portland, Oregon, home so he can spend more time with his family and integrating more artistic activities into his life are two non-negotiables that drive his decisions now. The retreat gave him more meditation and decision-making tools that he uses each day, he says.

“Americans do overwork. I think there’s this ‘work more and make more money’ [culture], and I think it’s time for us to realize that taking a break, slowing down, taking good care of ourselves is very, very important, for our health, so that we can show up better for other people,” he says.