This is why women leave jobs in tech

To find out why, the job site Indeed surveyed 1,000 women in the field, asking about their experiences and how tech companies might retain them. They identified underlying discord that’s causing women to rethink their careers.

Advancement opportunities

Lack of career growth or trajectory was the biggest reason, with 28.1% of respondents saying it caused them to quit. Many of the women also believe that men have an advantage in the field; just 53% said women have the same opportunities to enter senior leadership roles as their male counterparts.

“Lack of career growth is a problem that women face across industries,” says Kim Williams, Indeed’s senior director of design platform, technology, and operations. “This year’s Women in the Workplace report explored this further and discovered that one of the biggest hurdles women face is making the leap into management roles. This is an area where women still remain underrepresented as they are less likely to be hired into management roles and even more unlikely to be promoted into them.”

Wage disparity

Nearly one quarter of women left due to unacceptable pay. Forty-six percent of women in tech feel they are being paid less than their male counterparts, and 45% say wage growth is their biggest job challenge–more than bias, discrimination, or sexual harassment.

The pay gap has actually gotten worse for women in tech than in other industries, says Williams. “Though it is hard to pinpoint exactly why that is, we know that fewer women tend to enter STEM fields than men, which creates a disparity from the beginning,” she says. “And that doesn’t include other reasons that exist that could be why women in tech have lower salaries than men. Some studies, such as Hackerrank’s 2018 Women in Tech report, show women in tech are more likely to hold junior positions compared to their male counterparts, which could be another consideration.”

Work-life balance

When asked about important benefits, the second most popular answer for women is having a flexible work schedule. However, issues related to lifestyle were cited by fewer respondents as reasons for leaving. Work-life balance was chosen by 14.4% of respondents as the reason they quit, and inadequate parental leave policies forced 2.3% out. However, 28% of women with children believe they’ve been passed up for a promotion because they are a parent or have other family responsibilities.