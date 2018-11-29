MovieBox, the popular free media streaming app, has shut down

The service, which offers an app for iOS that lets people stream free movies and television shows, had been suffering an outage for days, but it appears that “outage” was actually the final death rattle of the popular service. PiunikaWeb is reporting that MovieBox for iOS has officially been shut down.

We’ve reached out to the developer of MovieBox to confirm its closure but have yet to hear back. However, DTAThemes says they did get a response from the developer confirming MovieBox for iOS is dead, with the developer reportedly stating over email:

Sorry, but it seems to me that the app will not work anymore. The team decided to close the iOS project. Thank you for your help you have provided these years.

But the bad news for fans of the service doesn’t end there. There are wide reports that MovieBox’s Android counterpart, ShowBox, is also experiencing a similar outage like the one that preceded MovieBox’s death. Does that mean ShowBox will suffer a similar fate? We’ll update this article if we hear back from the developer, but, for now, it doesn’t look good.