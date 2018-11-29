advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:45 am

German police have raided Deutsche Bank headquarters

German police have raided Deutsche Bank headquarters
[Photo: Markus Bernet/Wikimedia Commons]
By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

This morning police vehicles surrounded the Frankfurt headquarters of Deutsche Bank. According to the BBC, this was because German prosecutors believe the institution’s employees to be part of a grand money laundering scheme.

The revelations reportedly began with the 2016 Panama Papers, which detailed the then-secret, shady money dealings of international financiers. The German authorities began looking into the potentially illegal actions of the country’s largest bank as a result of those document leaks. Writes the BBC, the authorities are “looking into whether Deutsche Bank staff helped clients set up off-shore accounts to ‘transfer money from criminal activities.'”

The bank has been scrutinized for alleged money laundering for years now. Regulators fined it $630 million in 2017 over an illegal scheme with Russia. Currently, Deutsche Bank’s stock is down by over 3%.

According to the report, numerous bank records have been seized as part of this raid. You can read the full article here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life