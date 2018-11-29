advertisement
Germany launches antitrust investigation into Amazon

[Photo: Flickr user Tony Webster]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Federal Cartel Office, Germany’s antitrust authority, is investigating the online retail giant to see if the company is exploiting its market dominance at the cost of third-party sellers that use Amazon’s marketplace, reports Reuters. Specifically, the Federal Cartel Office is looking into the business conditions Amazon places on third-party sellers, including shipping conditions, payment delays, and a lack of transparency over the termination of seller privileges.

Announcing the investigation, Federal Cartel Office president Andreas Mundt said, “Amazon acts as a kind of ‘gatekeeper’ to customers. The double role as biggest trader and biggest marketplace means there is a potential to impede other traders on the platform.” The FCO says it launched the investigation after it received “many complaints” about the company’s practices in Germany, which is Amazon’s second-biggest market after the U.S.

