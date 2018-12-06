Want to get more done? Add these 8 apps to your phone

Here at Fast Company, we are lucky to have access to some of the most productive people in business, entertainment, politics, and more. In our annual collection of their tips and tricks we also uncovered some of their go-to apps for getting more done. Here are eight you might want to consider downloading.

Calendly, Wunderlist Delegate where you can. Hiring an assistant to manage your calendar isn’t in everyone’s budget. Try a virtual assistant instead, or organize your life with tools like Calendly and Wunderlist. “There’s so much good help out there that doesn’t cost a lot of money,” says author and CEO Peter Shankman. Read More Inbox Pause Check email three times a day: When you arrive at your desk, before lunch, and at the end of the day. Try a tool like Inbox Pause, which delivers emails at preset times. Read More Shortwhale Consider a service such as Shortwhale, which allows you to limit the length of emails and set up an FAQ page, reducing the number of messages you receive or need to respond to. “It ensures that they aren’t occupying your time needlessly,” says Adam Alter, author of Irresistible: The Rise of Addictive Technology and the Business of Keeping Us Hooked.

