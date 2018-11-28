This “Good Place” star is expertly trolling celebrity Instagram influencers

Talk about spilling the tea! ( I’m so sorry. ) The Good Place star and fiery feminist advocate Jameela Jamil has had quite enough of celebrity women shilling for dubious products like Flat Tummy Tea , and she wants you (and those celebrities) to know it.

On Monday, Jamil tweeted her displeasure with 2014 Song of the Summer-maker Iggy Azalea over a recent sponsored post on Instagram, calling her a “double-agent for the patriarchy.”

Another double agent for the patriarchy bites the dust… When will these women who are covered in plastic surgery stop telling their followers to drink a laxative to look like them? It’s so embarrassing and it’s so encouraging of eating dirsordered behavior. BE BETTER ALLIES! https://t.co/9hjcapRdwL — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 26, 2018

Why is Jamil so upset? Everybody is entitled to earn money, after all, and if you have a large enough social media following, companies will just throw it at you. The actor elaborated on her reasons for being upset at famous women promoting shady diet products in a further series of tweets.

I was the teenager who starved herself for years, who spent all her money on these miracle cures and laxatives and tips from celebrities on how to maintain a weight that was lower than what my body wanted it to be. I was sick, I have had digestion and metabolism problems for life — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 26, 2018

20 years ago celebrities pushing false patriarchal ideals onto other women could be excused for not understanding the ramifications of this bad behavior, as there was less information and no social media and no mainstream Body positivity or mental health awareness. But NOW? — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 26, 2018