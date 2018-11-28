This “Good Place” star is expertly trolling celebrity Instagram influencers

Talk about spilling the tea! (I’m so sorry.) The Good Place star and fiery feminist advocate Jameela Jamil has had quite enough of celebrity women shilling for dubious products like Flat Tummy Tea, and she wants you (and those celebrities) to know it.
On Monday, Jamil tweeted her displeasure with 2014 Song of the Summer-maker Iggy Azalea over a recent sponsored post on Instagram, calling her a “double-agent for the patriarchy.”
Another double agent for the patriarchy bites the dust… When will these women who are covered in plastic surgery stop telling their followers to drink a laxative to look like them? It’s so embarrassing and it’s so encouraging of eating dirsordered behavior. BE BETTER ALLIES! https://t.co/9hjcapRdwL
Why is Jamil so upset? Everybody is entitled to earn money, after all, and if you have a large enough social media following, companies will just throw it at you. The actor elaborated on her reasons for being upset at famous women promoting shady diet products in a further series of tweets.
I was the teenager who starved herself for years, who spent all her money on these miracle cures and laxatives and tips from celebrities on how to maintain a weight that was lower than what my body wanted it to be. I was sick, I have had digestion and metabolism problems for life
20 years ago celebrities pushing false patriarchal ideals onto other women could be excused for not understanding the ramifications of this bad behavior, as there was less information and no social media and no mainstream Body positivity or mental health awareness. But NOW?
If you tell your fans to be thinner, you don’t love your fans. You don’t give a shit about them or their mental health or self worth.
Interesting choice to say these celebrities don’t “give a shit” about their fans, considering Jamil also expressed her wish that the Flat Tummy Tea make these same individuals shit their pants.
Anyway, after providing reasons for why these kinds of celebrity endorsements feel like such a betrayal to women, Jamil expanded her scope to include several others beyond Iggy Azalea: Khloe Kardashian, Amber Rose, and Cardi B.
Give us the discount codes to your nutritionists, personal chefs, personal trainers, airbrushers and plastic surgeons you bloody liars. pic.twitter.com/2wes19cJdb
Going after Cardi B, someone a lot of people actually like (sorry, Iggy Azalea) elevated Jamil’s feminist conquest into the realm of celebrity feud–with shots fired, and shots returned.
Regarding her response: she will never shit her pants, not because of bushes, but because she probably doesn’t ever take the products she promotes… during her promotional video she keeps looking at the name of the product on the cup… almost as if she’s never seen it… ???? https://t.co/um2u8zIDng
Jamil made it clear that she doesn’t wish harm on any of the people she’s calling out. She just wants them to be be more responsible.
I definitely don’t want any woman canceled! I’m hardly perfect! We can all just wake up one day and decide to be more responsible and do better for women! I used to be really ignorant and misguided in my feminism, pretty slut shamey and backwards… we can ALL Change + do more.❤️
The whole affair culminated (for now anyway) in what is known in video game terms as a “finishing move.” On Tuesday night, Jamil posted a video depicting what an honest version of an Instagram ad for Flat Tummy Tea might entail. It’s devastating and impossible to refute.
If celebs and influencers were actually honest with us about some of these diet/detox products… pic.twitter.com/OQsJobGOQN
This argument is over. It’s dead. And it probably didn’t go to the good place.