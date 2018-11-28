Google Fi brings cheap wireless service to most iPhones and Android phones

Google’s cheap cellular service is getting more official with a name change and support for many more phones. Formerly Project Fi, the service is now called Google Fi , and starts at $20 per month for unlimited calls and unlimited texts, plus $1 per 0.1 GB of wireless data. A plan that uses 4 GB would therefore cost $60 per month, but Google only charges for the data you actually use, so you could spend a lot less if you mostly stick to Wi-Fi. To keep bills from getting out of control, the monthly cost maxes out at $80 per month for individuals, providing up to 15 GB at full speeds.

As for phone support, Google Fi now officially supports most iPhones and Android phones. You just have to pop in a SIM card from Google to use the service.

Still, phones that are optimized for Google Fi, including Google’s Pixel phones and a few handsets from LG and Motorola, will work better. Those phones can automatically switch between T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular networks depending on which has the best signal, whereas The Verge reports that other phones appear to be sticking with T-Mobile only. Optimized phones can also use Google’s built-in VPN, and intelligently drop Wi-Fi for cellular when the connection is weak.

To get people on board, Google is offering either a travel gift card equal to the price of a new phone, or a $200 bill credit for folks who bring their existing phones, but both deals are only available today.