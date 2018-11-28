Amazon Alexa-compatible Big Mouth Billy Bass is the only holiday gift that matters

Why talk to an Echo speaker when you can talk a Big Mouth Billy Bass that can respond to Alexa voice commands? Yeah, that’s exactly what the inventors of the talking faux stuffed fish thought–Jeff almighty bless them.

Unlike the classic Big Mouth Billy Bass–a popular motion-activated animatronic largemouth bass that could lip-synch songs–this thingamajig can talk thanks to the power of Amazon’s Alexa assistant.

This is how it works: Pair it with your Echo device and talk to it. That’s it. It will listen to your voice commands to order more Big Mouth Billy Basses from Amazon, let you know when a timer is up, tell you about the local traffic for your commute, read the headlines, and recite the weather. Your humdrum life will be totally uprooted because you hung a talking fish on your wall. And that’s fine.

And of course, the fish actually moves his mouth when it talks and dances to the beat of any music you ask Alexa to play.

You can get one for $40. I’m getting a dozen.