Google’s CEO will testify before Congress over claims of bias against conservatives

Sundar Pichai will appear before the House Judiciary Committee on December 5, the Washington Post reports . The main topic of conversation: Is Google biased against conservatives? It’s a claim many conservative lawmakers–and even President Trump–have made this year.

In August, Trump accused Google of rigging its search results to show only negative stories about him. He also claimed via Twitter: “Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good.”

….results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

But alleged bias against conservative voices isn’t the only thing Pichai will have to deal with. Members of the House Judiciary Committee will also want to address the workings of Google’s search algorithms, its decision to not go public when the company found a bug in its software that left half a million Google+ users vulnerable to data theft, and its decision to cease working with the Pentagon on JEDI, an artificial intelligence program.