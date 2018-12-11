3 couples on how they make financial decisions together

Perhaps you’ve heard money is a major stressor in romantic relationships. That’s why, even in 2018, it can be uncomfortable —or even strain relationships —when the woman in a heterosexual relationship makes more money. And when two people in a relationship come from diametrically opposite socioeconomic backgrounds , it raises all sorts of difficult conversations about how you should spend and earn money.

But as more women earn more and with most women working full time, even after they have children, some couples have opted out of a traditional marker of marriage: combined finances. These days, young couples—whether they are married or simply living together—are more likely to keep their finances separate, or at least partially so. When I talked to three couples about how they handle their finances, I found that none of them pooled all of their money in one account, but each couple had a different approach and outlook on their money. Here’s what they had to say.

When couples kind of combine their finances

It was sheer laziness that led Alli Owens, 28, and her husband Matt, 29, to keep separate bank accounts. The couple tracks those accounts through a joint Mint account, so in many ways their finances are merged. “When you’re having discussions about who’s going to pay for what, if you’re looking at it as a whole, and [your] accounts are considered a part of that big pot of money, then it’s not really important where that money is coming out of or where it’s going into,” Matt says.

Even prior to getting married, they didn’t have “clearly defined boundaries” with respect to money, he claims. It helped that as engineers in Bakersfield, California, their earnings were comparable. But earlier this year, Alli and Matt quit their jobs to focus on starting their own businesses, which has understandably changed how they talk about money. Though they planned for the change in employment, the couple couldn’t account for getting hacked and losing $17,000 in cryptocurrency. “We had that hack happen, and we still aren’t making as much money as we expected to in our businesses,” Alli says. “So I feel like we now have more realistic finance conversations that are actually really hard and kind of stressful.”

On a day-to-day basis, each of them consults the other if they want to make a non-essential purchase that costs more than $15. And every month, Matt pulls their Mint data into a spreadsheet, and the two of them take stock of their cumulative expenses—and savings—from the last 30 days. Neither of them feels the need to keep personal purchases private. “Some people do need their own money to spend however they please—psychologically, they just need that,” Alli says. “But I’m confident that whatever I ask [Matt], he’ll say yes. I’m not going to ask him unless it’s something I need, or something I’ve wanted for a really long time.”

Alli admits she is the bigger spender, in part due to her upper middle class upbringing, but she has since adjusted to living more frugally, both through Matt’s influence and to support their entrepreneurial ambitions. “I felt like when I graduated high school, I didn’t really understand the value of the dollar,” Alli says. “My parents tried to tell me I needed to go into engineering—which I ended up going into—so I could afford the same lifestyle that I had [growing up]. And it didn’t really make sense to me. I was like, ‘Well, what if I don’t want to do that, and I want to do something else? What kind of lifestyle is that? If I make $40,000 a year, am I not going to be able to afford rent?'”

She claims that Matt, who got his first job at 13 and describes both his parents as frugal, had a better baseline understanding of finances and money management. His approach has convinced Alli to cut back on extraneous expenses that add up—say, a coffee every day—if it means saving more in the long run for things they both want. “We’ve gotten really clear on what we want our ideal life to look like, and how our finances are going to fit into that and create that life for us,” she says. “I’ve really bought into the vision and the bigger picture. So the little expenses I would have previously spent money on, I just don’t really want anymore, because I see the delayed gratification.”