Locally sourced

While hotels have traditionally catered to a single audience—travelers—some in today’s hospitality industry are rethinking the role hotels can play in cities and communities, realizing that their lobbies, bars, and event spaces become much more vibrant when they welcome the local community to play in them.

Once-sleepy hotel lobbies are now buzzing daytime spaces of creativity and collaboration, hotel bars become places where guests can unwind alongside locals, and drinks menus reflect the flavors of the city’s culture.

Aloft Hotels strives to offer its guests an experience that reflects the city and the community they’re visiting. FastCo Works spoke with Aliya Khan, Marriott’s VP of global design strategies, and Bridget Higgins, Aloft’s global brand leader about designing a hotel brand both where locals feel at home and guests feel like they’re somewhere special.

FastCo. Works: Why is it important to invite in locals? What do they bring to the scene at Aloft?

Aliya Khan: Locals bring a real sense of authenticity to the space. If the hotel feels natural and uncontrived to a local, and they feel welcome and at home there, we’re doing what we set out to do. We never want to create a space that is trying to be something it’s not. We want our guests, and the community, to feel like they are in a place that’s a product of the city it’s in, where they’re all participating in the local culture.

Bridget Higgins: We design for guests we call “self-expressers”; they’re social and crave excitement. They want to be somewhere they can strike up a conversation with the person next to them, or experience something new. Having locals there working on their laptops in the daytime or creating a lively social scene at the bar at night makes them feel like they’re actually seeing a place, not just another hotel lobby.

FCW: How do you make it known to locals that Aloft is a place that’s not just for paying guests, but a space that’s open to them as well?