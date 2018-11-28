Want to be a good leader? Learn to follow

The professional world epitomizes leadership. No matter what industry you’re in, being a leader is the holy grail of personal, professional, and career success. As a result, most people want to become one–and we glorify the journey of those who do “make it” to the top. As for their “followers”? We barely give them another thought.

This is a big problem. For starters, you don’t just wake up one day and become a leader. Having “manager,” “director,” or “vice president” in your title doesn’t make you one. Becoming a leader tends to involve a long and ongoing process, and that starts with being a good follower.

Yes, you heard that right. We spend so much time thinking about how to be a good leader, we fail to value (and reward) one of the key skills we need to hone to get there. If we want better leaders, we have to change the conversation and stop our preoccupation with “leadership.” In short, we have to give more praise to followers.

1. Followership is a key component to leadership

Followers are not inferior to their leaders, and leaders are not superior to their followers. Leaders don’t always have extra information or knowledge that their followers don’t have access to. They don’t live in an alternate universe. They’re flawed human beings, just like their followers.

There’s real value in followership. Yet, if I offered a workshop on “followership” the response would likely be very poor. Why? Because we don’t put a lot of worth on that skill, and we don’t give a lot of respect to people who excel at “following.” We don’t appreciate its unbreakable connection to leadership, even though the best leaders are the way they are because they have great followers.

Think about it. Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, and Martin Luther King didn’t become household names through their own efforts alone–they had committed and dedicated worker bees who helped them rise to the occasion. Similarly, you can’t have best-selling authors without lots of voracious readers. You can’t be a great coach without hard-working (and talented) athletes. You can’t be an award-winning educator and faculty without having steadfast or exceptional students.

There are no well-run organizations or companies without first hiring and retaining committed and dedicated high performers (the followers). And there are no great leaders who don’t simultaneously know how and when to follow. Followership is necessary and important for anything worthwhile to happen.