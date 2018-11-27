Watch this artist turn the Starbucks siren into Freddie Mercury and Miyazaki’s Totoro

Where you see just another Starbucks cup, Soo Min Kim sees a 3D canvas.

The Korean artist has turned his Instagram account (@fseo) into a gallery of characters and eye-popping cutouts, all based on the iconic Starbucks siren. Kim’s creations on the platform date back to 2012, and his latest feature Freddie Mercury and Hayao Miyazaki characters. The French newspaper Les Échos recently incorporated his work in editorial illustrations for a Starbucks feature.

