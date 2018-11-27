Watch this artist turn the Starbucks siren into Freddie Mercury and Miyazaki’s Totoro

Where you see just another Starbucks cup, Soo Min Kim sees a 3D canvas.
<We will rock you!????????> Instalive 2018.11.03 . 이번 인스타라이브는 깔끔하게 50분만에 완성???? 퀸 좋아하시는 분들은 내일 당장 <보헤미안 랩소디> 보러가기!! 라이브 함께해주신 분들 오늘도 감사!!???? . 今回のインスタライブは余裕に50分で完成しました。いつもちょっとしたクイズ形式でやっておりますが、答えを当てて下さる方々、そしてライブに参加して下さる方々にいつも感謝です‼︎???? . #soominkim #fseo #cupart #papercup #art #illustration #starbucks #starbuckscupart #queen #bohemianrhapsody #wewillrockyou #freddiemercury #rock #movie #김수민 #컵아트 #일러스트 #스타벅스 #영화 #퀸 #보헤미안랩소디 #프레디머큐리 #キムスミン #スタバ #紙コップアート #イラスト #クィーン #ボヘミアンラプソディー #フレディーマーキュリー #映画
The Korean artist has turned his Instagram account (@fseo) into a gallery of characters and eye-popping cutouts, all based on the iconic Starbucks siren. Kim’s creations on the platform date back to 2012, and his latest feature Freddie Mercury and Hayao Miyazaki characters. The French newspaper Les Échos recently incorporated his work in editorial illustrations for a Starbucks feature.
