The first annual 2018 late-stage capitalism holiday gift guide

Ho ho ho! Yes, it’s that time of year when marketers turn their marketeering up to 11, milking every emotional, nostalgia-soaked minute between now and the end of the calendar year to convince you to JUST BUY SOMETHING.

A funny thing, though, has been happening with greater frequency lately: Brands that often had to sit out participating in contributing to any commercial fatigue that can often accompany the sounds of jingle bells decided they had to get in on the act with their own merchandise. And not just your garden-variety logo T-shirt. This is Hypebeast-level branded streetwear and gifts that are priced like luxury goods–and actually sell out.

Research has shown that every one of us is exposed to up to 10,000 advertising messages every single day. These are the ones people actually pay to wear.

And somehow people are ready to consider that capitalism might be the problem.

With that in mind, here’s our breakdown of the best in branded gifts launched over the last year or so. If you can’t find what you want here, look on the bright side: There’s always the M&Ms Store.

Taco Bell “CrunchWrapping Paper”

You can’t really gift wrap a burrito and put it under the tree, but you can make that snazzy new sweater look like a taco with Taco Bell’s new Crunchwrapping Paper ($4 CAD). Created by Toronto-based agency Grip Limited, it’s three square feet of paper that looks like seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, crunchy tostada, tortilla, with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. The downside? This one’s only available on Amazon in Canada, where it’s already hit best-seller status.

John Lewis “The Boy and His Piano”

John Lewis is a pioneer in Christmas advertising, essentially launching the U.K.’s ad equivalent to the Super Bowl with “The Long Wait” back in 2011. Since then, its annual offering has become ever more lavish and popular, to the point the retailer began selling merch based on its holiday ad characters. There was Hare and the Bear in 2013, Monty the Penguin in 2014, Buster the Boxer in 2016, and now we have . . . Elton John. It’s mostly T-shirts, but the company is also touting pianos and keyboards for those looking to try their luck at being a 2018 version of the singer’s mum.