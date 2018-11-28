Would you sleep in a luxury suite in an abandoned mine?

And a wonderland it is. The hotel is built into the edge of an abandoned quarry, located about 19 miles from the Shanghai airport. Just two of its floors sit at or above ground level, and at its deepest, the hotel descends 290 feet into the quarry. All it’s missing is the White Rabbit.

As the South China Morning Post reports, the Martin Jochman-designed hotel also has extensive water features and gardens for the enjoyment of guests willing to pay $500 or more for a night in the new hotel. The 350-foot waterfall reportedly costs $117 per hour to run, and there’s even an underwater suite. Officials for the hotel claim that they solved 60 technical problems to create the Wonderland, transforming “a wound of nature” into a luxury outpost.

According to the Post, construction faced numerous delays, and the pilings alone took an amazing two years to complete–there are also “six pumping machines should the huge pit flood during Shanghai’s notoriously wet rainy season.”