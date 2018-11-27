This list of unmade Guillermo del Toro projects is a master class in creative grit

When asked about his progress on inventing the lightbulb, or lack thereof, Thomas Edison reportedly said, “I have not failed 1,000 times; I have successfully discovered 1,000 ways to not make a lightbulb.”

The harsh truth about becoming a successful creative professional is that early in your career, you will be up to your elbows in non-functioning lightbulbs.

Worse still, unlike Edison, you will only know whether your lightbulb works if you can turn it on in the brains of gatekeepers, rather than simply knowing it works because the incandescent lamp lit up. Creatives almost always have to produce a lot of subpar work in order to get to the good stuff, the functional light bulbs. This is fairly common knowledge.

The dirty secret of creative work, though–and in Hollywood especially–is that sometimes even long after you’ve definitively established yourself as a premier lightbulb inventor, some of your further inventions still might not come to fruition, through no fault of your own.

Let’s dispense here with the lightbulb metaphor, which may have just fizzled out from overexertion, and get to the point. As The Playlist reports, Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro recently tweeted out an (incomplete!) list of screenplays he has fully developed over the years, only to see them languish in development hell. The list spans 18 titles, many of which should send a flurry of tingles through the brains of genre fans.

2/2 SECRET PROJECT (UNTITLED), SUPERSTITIOUS, NIGHTMARE ALLEY, HAUNTED MANSION, THE HULK pilot, THE BURIED GIANT, THE COFFIN, DROOD, LIST OF 7 (Mark Frost) and a few others… — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 26, 2018

The director goes on to lament the time lost to these projects in a further tweet on the thread: “To be clear these screenplays are WRITTEN, done. Each of them took months or years of my life. Meetings, synopsis, beat sheets and [sic] were all written, features- 90-130 pages each.”