Cyber Monday was Amazon’s single biggest shopping day in the company’s history

The company has announced that this Cyber Monday was its biggest shopping day ever–but as is usual with Amazon, it didn’t break out total sales figures for the day. However, the company did reveal some numbers for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping holidays, including:
- Amazon customers ordered more than 18 million toys and more than 13 million fashion items worldwide on the two days.
- Customers ordered more than 4 million toys and electronics on the mobile app on Black Friday.
- Sales by small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide grew more than 20% on Black Friday year-over-year.
- Christmas lights were a best seller on Prime Now.
- The best-selling products at Amazon’s retail stores, including Amazon 4-star and Amazon Books, included the all-new Echo Dot, Becoming by Michelle Obama, the Amazon Smart Plug, and the L.O.L. Surprise Series toys.
- The best-selling products across Amazon.com on Cyber Monday included the all-new Echo Dot, AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity, Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Canceling Headphones for Apple devices, Becoming by Michelle Obama, Jenga, and Instant Pot DUO60 6 Quart.
And when you take into account what Amazon called the “Turkey 5”–the five shopping days that begin on Thanksgiving and end on Cyber Monday, Amazon said it sold more than 180 million items worldwide.