Uber just got fined almost $1.2 million for data breach cover-up

British and Dutch authorities levied the fines on Uber for the way it handled a 2016 cyberattack that allowed hackers to access the full names, email addresses, and phone numbers of 2.7 million U.K. users and 174,000 users in the Netherlands, reports CNBC . That 2016 data breach saw 57 million users and drivers worldwide have their data stolen. Oh, and Uber paid the hackers $100,000 to delete the data and conceal the hack.

While British and Dutch authorities said that while Uber failed “to protect customers’ personal information during a cyberattack,” their main complaint leading to the fines was that Uber hid the attack from the public for more than a year, not admitting to it until November 2017.

This past September Uber agreed to pay a $148 million fine in the U.S. for the same breach. As for the British and Dutch fines Uber must now pay–well, the company dodged a bullet. Because the cyberattack occurred in 2016, Europe’s GDPR rules were not in place yet. Had they been, Uber would have been liable for fines totaling 4% of its global revenue.