Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly must ask you to give to Movember in this mustache facts video

According to a public service announcement spoof from comedians Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, the benefits of growing a mustache include the ability to commune with cats–who will mistake your lip fur for whiskers–and the chops to play French horn.

“Since your mustache is technically your face’s passenger, you also get to drive in the carpool lane with a mustache,” adds Reilly.

It may be totally inaccurate, but the duo is riffing for a good cause: The Movember Foundation hopes to raise $1 million on Giving Tuesday. The foundation funds programs and interventions around two major men’s health concerns: prostate and testicular cancer, and mental health issues that may lead to suicide, both of which contribute heavily to men dying early.

The Movember Foundation is known for encouraging men to grow mustaches in November, so really the entire month has already been an awareness and fundraising drive. Farrell and Reilly both sport their own impressive facial hair in the ad, which they’re presenting as a loose tie-in to Holmes & Watson, their buddy detective film that comes out on Christmas. (In this case, they’re trying to prevent death before it can occur.)

In 2017, the Movember Foundation raised over $17 million for men’s health work. It operates alongside other leaders in the area like the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Prevention Institute. Right now those with or without mustaches are encouraged to give–although Ferrell points out that anyone who sports a stache will have at least one ridiculous survival skill. “It’s twister season, so storm chasers take heed: Holding on to your own mustache can prevent you from getting blown away.”