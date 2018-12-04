Exactly how to start a conversation in these 5 common work situations

In a meeting, opening with “Um’s and ah’s” isn’t going to help sell your idea. In the elevator with your new CEO, “Hi” by itself is a non-starter. Corridor chats that begin “how’s it going?” rarely go anywhere. Most of the ways we open conversations fail to engage the audience.

Your first words should build a bridge to your audience. Whether you’re speaking to a roomful of colleagues, your boss, or a group of friends, draw them in by showing you care about them, their feelings, and ideas.

You can mention a previous meeting with them, reference a suggestion they’ve made, or ask how a particular speech of theirs went. What’s important is that you begin with your audience. Below are ways to do this in all your conversations.

Corridor Conversations

The first line in a corridor conversation should be audience-centered. Instead of smiling and using the generic “how’s it going?” begin with something that makes the other person feel special. “You’re the very person I want to see,” you might say, and then go on to explain why you want to talk to your colleague. Perhaps it’s about a joint venture or a customer lead you’re interested in obtaining. Whatever the topic, you’ve just won over your colleague with this opening.

Beware of grabbers that can lead to longer excursions than you want. If you begin, “So Kamil, how is your family?” you might just hear about baby Jessica’s nighttime crying sprees. Great for a conversation over lunch, but not necessarily for those times when you only have a few moments to talk in the corridor.

Elevator Chats

Here too your opening lines should say something about the person who’s standing there next to you. Suppose an executive has just stepped into the elevator and you realize this is a VP who was on a panel in a recent Town Hall. Catch your breath and say, “So glad to meet you, I’m Brenda Bradford, and I heard you last week at our Town Hall. I really liked your views on how our corporate culture can be strengthened to become more inclusive.”

That VP will likely remember you from then on. And who knows, she just might keep you mind for the next job posting in her department. Elevator conversations can be career-enhancing moves.

Meetings with Your Boss

If you have regular meetings with your supervisor, refer to her goals and directives. Suppose you’re reporting on Project X. You might say, “You asked me last week to look into the status of this project, and I’m pleased to tell you that we’re in good shape.” If you’re reporting on Project Y you might begin, “Now I know this next project is one of your favorites, so I’ve accelerated the timetable for its completion.”