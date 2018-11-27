You’ll never look at your Amazon Echo the same way after this short film

Who: Writer/director duo John Carlucci and Brandon LaGanke (aka GHOST + COW)

Why we care: The popularity of smart home devices proves that untold thousands of families are willing to trade their privacy for the ability to ask a sedentary object what the weather is like today. It’s an everyday facet of reality in 2018 that barely seems to merit much ongoing scrutiny. Leave it to a couple of filmmakers then to go all the way down the rabbit hole with these devices into dark, and darkly funny territory.

Big Data – “L1ZY” is a 10-minute short film that takes the form of several ads for an Amazon Echo/Google Home-like device. Each of the ads follows a suburban family’s progress as it first adopts the “L1ZY” into their home and subsequently watches it infect their lives in unexpected ways. Sure, naming the company Big Data is a little on-the-nose, but these are extremely on-the-nose times we are living in.

Have a look at the short film below, and be ready to consider making your smart home dumb again by the time you’re done.