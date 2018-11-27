x
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • 12:30 pm

You’ll never look at your Amazon Echo the same way after this short film

You’ll never look at your Amazon Echo the same way after this short film
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

What: Big Data – “L1ZY,” A short film amplifying the everyday horror of AI devices like Amazon’s Echo

Who: Writer/director duo John Carlucci and Brandon LaGanke (aka GHOST + COW)

Why we care: The popularity of smart home devices proves that untold thousands of families are willing to trade their privacy for the ability to ask a sedentary object what the weather is like today. It’s an everyday facet of reality in 2018 that barely seems to merit much ongoing scrutiny. Leave it to a couple of filmmakers then to go all the way down the rabbit hole with these devices into dark, and darkly funny territory.

Big Data – “L1ZY” is a 10-minute short film that takes the form of several ads for an Amazon Echo/Google Home-like device. Each of the ads follows a suburban family’s progress as it first adopts the “L1ZY” into their home and subsequently watches it infect their lives in unexpected ways. Sure, naming the company Big Data is a little on-the-nose, but these are extremely on-the-nose times we are living in.

Have a look at the short film below, and be ready to consider making your smart home dumb again by the time you’re done.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life