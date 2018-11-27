Why it’s important for employers to follow up with candidates after job interviews

Here at Glassdoor, we preach that following up with every candidate who applies to your company–whether you’re going to hire them or not–is a crucial part of your recruitment process. But why? Is it really that important?

We dug deeper into this best practice to see what following up with candidates really says about your organization and if it’s worth taking the extra step.

Following up with candidates is the action of responding or replying to them during the interview process. This is typically done before and after the interview when you set up interview times, answer any questions relative to the company/position, or inform the candidate on whether or not they were hired.

Here are five reasons why we believe candidate follow-up is critically important after interviews.

1. Candidate follow-up up after an interview closes the loop

When you’re applying to jobs, the worst feeling in the world is uncertainty. Our policy is simple: Be fully transparent and alert candidates of our decision as soon as humanly possible. The minute we know whether it’s a yes or a no, they know. Never leave a candidate hanging, waiting for a response.

One marketing leader contacts candidates immediately after our team decides if they were or weren’t right for the role. Our Sales Development team asks candidates to wait in Glassdoor’s lobby while they deliberate and tell them on the spot if they got the position, offering feedback either way. While we certainly haven’t mastered the art of transparency, it’s policies like these that can help you improve your candidate follow-up process.

2. Replying and responding to candidates after an interview is respectful

Think back to the last time you applied to a position you wanted. The application process can be a stressful, time-consuming experience full of late nights perfecting résumés and cover letters. It’s safe to assume that candidates today spend at least an hour or more submitting each job application. Even if your response is automated, the least you can do is send one.