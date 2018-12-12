SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan runs on emoji pancakes and Amazon Prime

SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan has been pushing the fitness brand forward since she took the helm in 2012, after stints in corporate development for Virgin America and Starwood, and as vice president of business development for Equinox Fitness. Under her guidance, SoulCycle has grown from exercise classes with a cult following to a global brand with a media division , a talent agency , live music , and HIIT and exercise classes that don’t require a bike at all.

Here, Whelan reveals her tips and tools for getting the most out of every day.

What do you love to do when you should be working?

Answering emails. They’re endless and it makes me feel productive checking them off of my list. However, email really isn’t working in the traditional sense—it’s more like communication ping-pong, and I always prefer face-to-face meetings.

FaceTiming with my kids. I love to check in after school and hear about their days. They always make me laugh with their stories.

What have you splurged on recently?

My family was just on vacation in Italy and I found a gorgeous Marni handbag [the Halo Pod tote]. I’ve finally found a bag that fits my iPad, wallet, workout clothes, S’well bottle, kids activity books, cosmetic bag, and everything else I carry on daily basis—and somehow never feels that heavy!