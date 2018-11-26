x
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • 1:33 pm

For the first time in 8 years, Apple is worth less than Microsoft

For the first time in 8 years, Apple is worth less than Microsoft
[Photo: Coolcaesar/Wikimedia Commons]
By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Microsoft has overtaken Apple as the world’s most valuable company.

On a day when tech stocks are recovering from a bummer week last week, Microsoft reached a valuation of $814 billion Monday. As of 1 p.m. its market cap had settled back to $807 billion. Meanwhile, Apple’s market cap was slightly less at $805 billion.

Both companies have seen higher valuations earlier in the year. Microsoft hit a valuation of $887 billion prior to “Red October,” in which many tech stocks suffered. In August Apple became the first company to hold a trillion-dollar valuation (hitting a peak of $1.12 trillion) but has fallen since, especially in October.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life