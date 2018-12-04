How you deal with stress can ruin your employees’ jobs

While a tight labor market has business leaders seeking to improve retention and engagement, they may be overlooking one critical factor: how their managers respond to stress.

A new study by researchers of leadership training company VitalSmarts found that one in three managers can’t handle high-stakes situations. And their inability to communicate and manage through these situations is affecting team performance in a variety of ways. Managers who get angry or withdraw in when the pressure is on hurt team morale, and teams are more likely to miss deadlines, exceed their budgets, and fail to meet quality standards. And the individual impact is extreme, as well. The report found that teams led by “hot-headed managers” are:

62% more likely to consider leaving their job than teams that are managed by someone who can stay in dialogue when stressed

56% more likely to shut down and stop participating

49% less likely to go above and beyond

47% more likely to be frustrated and angry

It’s not surprising that a manager’s team is affected by poor management skills, says organizational psychologist Katy Caselli, founder of leadership training firm Building Giants. And good managers don’t just assume they perform well under stress—they check out the facts. Personality assessments, feedback from peers and mentors, and simple observation can all give you insight about whether you need to work on your stress management skills for the good of your team, Caselli says.

While most interactions with your team may not be especially meaningful, the conversations that happen when the pressure is on often have greater importance and impact, says David Maxfield, vice president of research at VitalSmarts and coauthor of Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High. When managers can stay open, curious, calm, and honest during trying situations, they have a positive impact on their teams. Improvements included meeting quality standards and acting in ways that are beneficial to the customer 56% more than those whose managers were less skilled. Plus they showed increased morale and met deadlines 47% more of the time, improved workplace safety 34% more, and worked within budget 25% more.

So, how can you get better at dealing with stress and create this type of positive impact? There are a few key actions.

Say something. If you see a problem or stressful time coming, speak up about it. By alerting those around you to red flags, you may be able to find solutions. At the very least, you’ll let the people around you know about an issue and that you’re working together to solve it.

Notice your patterns. Think about how you’ve reacted to previous stressful situations, Caselli says. Did you blow up or withdraw? Did you overreact or not move soon enough? When you can spot reactions that haven’t worked in the past, you can work on swapping them out for more effective responses, she says.