7 questions to help you figure out if it’s time to quit your job to start your own business

Quitting your day job to be your own boss, set your own hours, and make your own decisions sounds like a dream come true for anyone stuck in a job they hate. Striking out on your own sounds like the perfect solution to your workday woes. But, after the initial enthusiasm, the downside starts to sink in. Starting your own business means leaving a regular paycheck and tossing benefits aside. There’s a ton of risk. But the potential for reward can be oh so alluring.

So, how can you tell if it’s the right time to jump ship and start your own business? Try answering these seven questions to see if you’re ready for entrepreneurship:

1. Are your excuses not to do it valid?

You’ve heard it all before from would-be entrepreneurs. “I’d love to start my own catering company when my kids are older, or maybe when I have two years of living expenses saved up, or maybe when I have more time.”

Melitta Campbell, a business coach who specializes in helping women start businesses, says there’s always an endless list of reasons for not starting your business. “Most often, these are excuses, but they will feel like real, rock-solid obstacles to the person in question,” she says. “Statements like ‘I don’t have the time’ are usually hiding some other limiting belief that the person may not be aware of.”

Ask yourself whether your excuses are really valid, or whether they are just masking your fears. To get over excuses, Campbell tells her clients to think 20 years down the road and ask how they will feel looking back at the situation they’re in now. “Will you be happy or will you regret that you put the opportunity off?” she asks.

2. Are you completely obsessed with your idea?

There will always be an excuse holding you back from taking the plunge, but while Campbell says there is never truly a right time to start a new business, the time for you is always right when you have an idea that you can’t get out of your head–something you think about constantly that consumes you and becomes an obsessive passion.

Sometimes, you can feed your passion without quitting your day job. If you can do this, start the business in your spare time and grow it while you learn the ropes and gain clients, perhaps while reducing the hours at your day job as you build your side hustle.