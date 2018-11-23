Devastating federal report refutes Trump’s climate change denials

While surveying the devastating damage caused by the deadly California fires, President Donald Trump was asked last week whether the experience altered his views on climate change.

“No. No. I have a strong opinion: I want great climate, we’re going to have that,” he responded—as if one can command “great climate” by ordering it on Amazon Prime.

He also—wrongly—suggested raking leaves from the forest floor might help.

It would seem laughable if only the consequences weren’t so dire. On Friday, the US government released the second volume of the Fourth National Climate Assessment, which warns about the potential long-lasting impact of climate change if we don’t make major changes.

The report, like many before it, stresses the importance of cutting greenhouse gas emissions and investing in renewable energy technology before it’s too late.

“The impacts of climate change are already being felt in communities across the country,” the report says. “More frequent and intense extreme weather and climate-related events, as well as changes in average climate conditions, are expected to continue to damage infrastructure, ecosystems, and social systems that provide essential benefits to communities.”

