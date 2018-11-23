We spent a record $3.7 billion online on Thanksgiving

Numbers for brick and mortar Black Friday sales won’t be out for a few days but online sales are already jumping.

Digital sales hit a historic high on Thanksgiving Day—$3.7 billion. That’s a 28% spike from last year’s $2.9 billion on the same day, say the folks at Adobe Analytics. And more and more people are shopping on their phones (37% compared to 29% last year).

“Mobile stole the show Thanksgiving Day with smartphones representing more than 50% of traffic to retail sites, as well as record amount of revenue,” says Taylor Schreiner, of Adobe Digital Insights.

The online rush had several major retailers, including Walmart and Lululemon reporting minor website delays or disruptions. “We knew it would be a busy day, and I suppose technology got away from us this time around,” Lululemon posted on Facebook.

Today’s online sales are expected to hit $6.4 billion.