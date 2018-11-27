The (absurdly funny) Consumer Product Safety Commission is winning social

How does one convey the importance of distancing newborns from electronic hazards in a way that captures an audience’s attention?

How about with a well-dressed cardinal dubbed Bird Ben Franklin? In a recent Instagram and Twitter post by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the imaginary bird implores the public: “Have courage and keep cords three feet away from newborns.”

It makes no sense, but visually, it’s hilarious. Bird Benjamin Franklin looks quite serious about his call to action, top hat and all. It’s exactly this type of absurdist humor that’s made a social media star of the government agency.

In other posts, a Godzilla-like hamburger threatens to destroy a city in what is a less-than-subtle way to urge caution while preparing and grilling the national favorite. In another, a child is seen flying a giant book as a gang of pink backpacks gain traction. “Faster, Balthazar, they’re gaining on us!” says the child. That one is meant to draw attention to the 7,800 related ER visits by kids with spinal injuries and falls caused by overloaded backpacks.

“One of the best ways to rise above the noise to really reach people and educate consumers about product hazards is to keep things a little bit fun and unexpected,” explains CPSC social media editor Joseph Galbo. “How can we make this memorable? How can we take something that you’ve maybe taken for granted over the course of your life and make it interesting so that it’s relevant to you again?”

Of course, considering the issues often surround life and death, the challenge is to keep the messaging entertaining without downplaying the seriousness involved. Topics span a wide range of categories, including tip-overs of furniture, pool safety, the Tide pod challenge, even proper avocado slicing. So, while some posts might feature a cat in a wig or a shark jumping out of a laptop screen (to demonstrate safe online shopping), others are rather straightforward.