Fans mesmerized by Disney’s first look trailer for live action Lion King

There’s more online today than just an avalanche of Black Friday sales. For those able to pause their consumerist tendencies, a treat awaits: Walt Disney Pictures just released a teaser for the upcoming live-action version of The Lion King and boy, is it heartwarming. Get ready for some goosebumps.

The remake already received much buzz over the last year for its A-list casting: Beyonce, Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, and John Oliver are just a few of the household names attached. (Even more exciting: animated Lion King alum James Earl Jones reprises his memorable role as the beloved Mufasa.) Director Jon Favreau is helming the production.

The cast for The Lion King live action movie is incredible. Teaser trailer is out now too. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/A2r4mabwW3 — Markell Bailey (@tenorbuds) November 22, 2018

But fans are salivating over the teaser not so much for a peek of celebrity voices, rather for its stunning animation work.

The side-by-side of the new and old Lion King trailers is beautiful ???? pic.twitter.com/kSEOvCobON — Jesse Blake (@JesseBlake) November 23, 2018

In the minute trailer, viewers are taken through the scenic African landscape and shown a majesty of animals awaiting the birth of the newborn king. One can see the detail of fur on the cub and the colorfully bushy mane of a baboon. As numerous people online attest, the CGI animation looks almost too realistic.

While anticipation is high, don’t get too excited just yet. The newly released trailer comes way in advance of its debut: The Lion King won’t hit theaters until July 19, 2019.

Watch the trailer: