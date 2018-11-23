Thousands of Amazon workers in Europe stage Black Friday strike

Just in time for the online retailer’s Black Friday bonanza, Amazon warehouse employees across Europe went on strike or are staging protests today. According to the UNI Global Union, workers are demanding better working conditions and wages and protesting Amazon’s refusal to negotiate with them.

The affected fulfilment centers are in Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. UNI tells me that more than 2,400 workers in Spain and Germany are on strike currently, with hundreds more in the other areas.

In the U.K., the British trade union GMB says five different warehouses are holding protests. The group says it expects hundreds of employees to take part.

“The conditions our members at Amazon are working under are frankly inhuman,” said GMB secretary general Tim Roache in a statement. “They are breaking bones, being knocked unconscious and being taken away in ambulances.”

Workers in Spain, Italy, and Germany have all planned strikes.

“Amazon has not made worker safety a top priority,” said Fiorenzo Molinari, a secretary at a local Italian trade union, in a provided statement. “To us, it seems like the company only pretends to care. Our warnings about unsafe conditions often go ignored, and our concerns about our jobs get deflected.”

Hoy #BlackFriday es un #BlackFridaySinAmazon: Comienza la #HuelgaAmazon en #Madrid, en lucha por los derechos que la empresa mas rica del mundo quiere arrebatar a su plantilla pic.twitter.com/dWe3mUeAVh — CCOO de Madrid (@CCOOMadrid) November 23, 2018

In a statement, Amazon pushed back at the union complaints.