Why you’re not prioritizing sleep even when it’s hurting your productivity

Not getting enough sleep at night? You’re not alone. According to research by the Harvard Business Review , 43% of business leaders don’t get enough sleep at least four nights a week. Yes, you read that right–for the majority of the workweek, you’re probably working with someone who’s running on fumes, metaphorically speaking.

And it’s much more than a few extra yawns throughout the workday. The lack of consistent, quality sleep has a significant impact: Rand study data shows that in the U.S., sleep deprivation causes more than $400 billion in financial losses each year and results in 1.23 million days of work lost.

Americans are still not prioritizing sleep–even when it’s hurting their productivity and bottom lines. They have plenty of excuses for it–from poor boundaries around screen time to non-conducive sleep setups. The good news is, with a few tweaks to your bedtime routine and with the help of modern sleep tech, you can get back on the path to restful nights. Let’s look at some of the common excuses around poor sleep habits, as well as what you can do to build better ones.

Excuse: I stay up late watching something/looking at my phone

You’ve probably heard it before: Too much screen time before bed is a bad thing. It’s true–research shows too much screen time before sleeping negatively impacts sleep (and can also lead to increased instances of depression).

Solution: Create better boundaries for yourself and limit screen time past a certain hour

Give yourself plenty of time to wind down before bed, and swap that last hour on your laptop for reading, stretching, or meditation. If you struggle to do this on your own, consider trying out a device like Dodow, which guides you through breathing exercises that can help you induce sleep.

Excuse: I’m always too awake to fall asleep

If you feel too wired to sleep when you lay down in bed, it may be because you’ve either had too little or too much physical activity before bed. Both are shown to cause hormonal changes that can throw off your natural circadian rhythms.

Solution: Establish a sleep routine and stick to it

Research on this shows that following a consistent sleep schedule seven days a week can help you establish a more consistent and healthy sleep cycle. If you’re not sure what an optimal night of sleep looks like for you, you might want to test out a sleep monitoring device like the Oura ring so you can see the patterns/trends that lead to your most well-rested morning state.